Thematics Asset Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG)

Thematics Asset Management lowered its position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,978 shares during the quarter. Thematics Asset Management owned about 0.11% of Topgolf Callaway Brands worth $2,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 651.6% during the third quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,659,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,683,000 after buying an additional 8,373,946 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $10,467,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 4th quarter worth $9,412,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 1,004.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 611,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,463,000 after purchasing an additional 556,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the fourth quarter worth $6,659,000. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE MODG traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.35. 1,068,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,702,214. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.72 and a 200 day moving average of $14.54. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.84 and a 1 year high of $20.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.80.

Topgolf Callaway Brands ( NYSE:MODG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 1.93%. Topgolf Callaway Brands’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MODG. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

In related news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $115,275.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 760,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,688,254.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $151,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 767,959 shares in the company, valued at $11,665,297.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $115,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 760,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,688,254.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

