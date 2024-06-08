Thematics Asset Management Purchases 644 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Thematics Asset Management raised its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the quarter. Thematics Asset Management’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $7,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 5,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 10,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of SPGI stock traded down $5.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $428.74. 810,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,050,591. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $340.49 and a fifty-two week high of $461.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $426.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $429.41. The company has a market cap of $134.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 12.20%. Sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $467.89.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

