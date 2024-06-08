Thematics Asset Management Purchases 16,814 Shares of Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO)

Thematics Asset Management increased its position in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 407,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,814 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management owned 0.21% of Soho House & Co Inc. worth $2,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Soho House & Co Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Soho House & Co Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. 62.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SHCO. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Soho House & Co Inc. from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Soho House & Co Inc. from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.10.

NYSE:SHCO traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.10. 302,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,199. The stock has a market cap of $997.92 million, a PE ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 0.73. Soho House & Co Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.35 and a 12 month high of $8.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.38 and a 200 day moving average of $5.99.

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $263.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.25 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Soho House & Co Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Soho House & Co Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects a group of members. The company helps the members to use the platform to work, socialize, connect, create, and flourish all over the world. The company was formerly known as Membership Collective Group Inc and changed its name to Soho House & Co Inc in March 2023.

