Thematics Asset Management Lowers Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Thematics Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the quarter. Thematics Asset Management’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $4,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $512,190,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 51,631.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 547,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,075,000 after purchasing an additional 546,775 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $135,910,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 178.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 260,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,317,000 after acquiring an additional 166,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 24.9% during the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 689,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,661,000 after acquiring an additional 137,621 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $580.38.

NASDAQ:IDXX traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $497.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,065. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $372.50 and a 1 year high of $583.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $503.07 and a 200-day moving average of $526.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a PE ratio of 48.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 63.66%. The company had revenue of $964.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.43 million. Equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.80, for a total transaction of $108,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,068.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

