Thematics Asset Management Grows Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Thematics Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the quarter. Thematics Asset Management’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $5,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,996,359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $173,220,000 after purchasing an additional 100,448 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 67,783 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 13,414 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 50,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 8,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $330,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In other news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 16,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $1,133,124.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,213.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 16,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $1,133,124.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,213.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total transaction of $1,055,588.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,641.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,627 shares of company stock worth $5,937,353. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.70.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

NYSE BSX traded up $0.99 on Friday, reaching $77.11. 6,919,038 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,234,846. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $48.35 and a 12 month high of $77.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.26. The stock has a market cap of $113.13 billion, a PE ratio of 64.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.81.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Further Reading

