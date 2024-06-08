Thematics Asset Management Acquires 747 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Thematics Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $4,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,233,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,340,589,000 after acquiring an additional 439,954 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,849,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,257,751,000 after acquiring an additional 531,170 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 9,370.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,822,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $573,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792,352 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 76.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,024,182 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $411,010,000 after acquiring an additional 878,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,589,461 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $341,793,000 after buying an additional 6,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $1,114,095.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,314,246. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Up 0.4 %

Tractor Supply stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $270.93. 954,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,021,039. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $185.00 and a 52-week high of $287.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $266.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 52.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 42.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSCO. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.96.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

