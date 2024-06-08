The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) Plans $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th.

The Mexico Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 23.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

Get The Mexico Fund alerts:

The Mexico Fund Stock Down 4.7 %

The Mexico Fund stock opened at $16.01 on Friday. The Mexico Fund has a one year low of $14.77 and a one year high of $19.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.25 and its 200 day moving average is $18.37.

Insider Activity at The Mexico Fund

The Mexico Fund Company Profile

In other news, Director Richard B. Vaughan bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.69 per share, with a total value of $70,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Richard B. Vaughan bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.62 per share, with a total value of $33,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Richard B. Vaughan bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.69 per share, for a total transaction of $70,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

(Get Free Report)

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Mexico Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mexico Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.