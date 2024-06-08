The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) Plans $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th.
The Mexico Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 23.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years.
The Mexico Fund Stock Down 4.7 %
The Mexico Fund stock opened at $16.01 on Friday. The Mexico Fund has a one year low of $14.77 and a one year high of $19.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.25 and its 200 day moving average is $18.37.
The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.
