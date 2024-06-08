The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Bought by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $3,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SJM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,077,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 487.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,459,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,837 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 363.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,274,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,258,000 after acquiring an additional 999,315 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 12,722.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 334,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,214,000 after acquiring an additional 331,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,688,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,441,000 after buying an additional 202,092 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJM stock opened at $114.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.66. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $106.32 and a twelve month high of $154.34. The company has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.10%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.55%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on J. M. Smucker from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.79.

In other news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total value of $399,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,192.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

