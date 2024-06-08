The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Beacon Investment Advisors LLC

Beacon Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,618 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on HD. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Zelman & Associates raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $377.46.

Home Depot Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of HD stock traded down $4.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $327.03. 2,583,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,540,773. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $339.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $349.62. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.36%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

