The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE)

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on FTRE. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Fortrea in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Fortrea from $43.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Baird R W raised shares of Fortrea from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Fortrea from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Fortrea from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.30.

Shares of Fortrea stock opened at $26.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.73. Fortrea has a 52 week low of $24.18 and a 52 week high of $41.02.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $662.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.58 million. Fortrea had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 4.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortrea will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Pike acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.81 per share, with a total value of $248,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,687.87. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortrea in the 4th quarter valued at $347,110,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in Fortrea by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,938,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,075,000 after acquiring an additional 121,126 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortrea in the 4th quarter valued at $67,859,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in Fortrea in the 4th quarter valued at $59,056,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Fortrea by 4,500.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 982,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,259,000 after purchasing an additional 960,865 shares during the last quarter.

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

