The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Purchased by Platform Technology Partners

Platform Technology Partners increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,177 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,006,348,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 13.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,967,363 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,567,783,000 after buying an additional 1,939,554 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 1,039.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 590,063 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $176,694,000 after buying an additional 538,274 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 127.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 566,233 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $169,558,000 after purchasing an additional 317,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 21,324.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 285,801 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $85,583,000 after purchasing an additional 284,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on CI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $393.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on The Cigna Group from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $388.00 price target for the company. Finally, Baird R W raised The Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 6,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.11, for a total value of $2,250,687.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,597,455.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total value of $2,073,429.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,902.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 6,338 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.11, for a total value of $2,250,687.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,054 shares in the company, valued at $123,597,455.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,954 shares of company stock valued at $23,916,855. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of CI stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $338.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,208,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,601. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $253.95 and a 12-month high of $365.71. The company has a market cap of $96.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $346.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $326.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $57.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.59 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.98%.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

