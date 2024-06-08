Texas Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS:TMRC) Trading Down 16.2%

Texas Mineral Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:TMRC – Get Free Report) fell 16.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.26 and last traded at $0.29. 457,358 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 840% from the average session volume of 48,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

Texas Mineral Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average of $0.37.

Texas Mineral Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Texas Mineral Resources Corp. acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in the United States. Its flagship property is the Round Top rare earths project covering an area of 950 acres and prospecting permits covering 9,345 acres located in Hudspeth County, Texas. The company was formerly known as Texas Rare Earth Resources Corp.

Featured Articles

