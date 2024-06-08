Teresa A. Harris Sells 620 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) Director Teresa A. Harris sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total value of $53,289.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,749.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Altair Engineering Price Performance
ALTR stock opened at $85.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 949.56, a P/E/G ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.12. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.59 and a 12 month high of $93.69.
Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $172.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.29 million. Altair Engineering had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 5.60%. Altair Engineering’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altair Engineering
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have weighed in on ALTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.60.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ALTR
About Altair Engineering
Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Altair Engineering
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- AMC Stock’s Rally: The Hidden Truth and Why It’s Temporary
Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.