Teresa A. Harris Sells 620 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) Director Teresa A. Harris sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total value of $53,289.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,749.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

ALTR stock opened at $85.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 949.56, a P/E/G ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.12. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.59 and a 12 month high of $93.69.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $172.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.29 million. Altair Engineering had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 5.60%. Altair Engineering’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,018 shares of the software’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,333 shares of the software’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Altair Engineering by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the software’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Altair Engineering in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ALTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.60.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

