TD Securities Trims Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Target Price to C$80.00

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Free Report) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$90.00 to C$80.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$76.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$68.00 to C$64.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$63.00 to C$60.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$77.00 to C$73.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cogeco Communications presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$68.44.

Cogeco Communications Stock Performance

TSE:CCA opened at C$52.60 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$55.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$57.96. The company has a market cap of C$1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.84. Cogeco Communications has a 52 week low of C$50.78 and a 52 week high of C$72.56.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported C$2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.88 by C$0.33. Cogeco Communications had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business had revenue of C$730.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$735.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cogeco Communications will post 8.341791 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cogeco Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were paid a $0.854 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a telecommunications corporation in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. The company offers Internet, video, and Internet protocol (IP) based telephony services to residential and small business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

