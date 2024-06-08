TD Cowen Reiterates Buy Rating for Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at TD Cowen in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $430.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.04% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $350.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $331.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $383.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 136.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $375.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $319.51. Wingstop has a one year low of $150.08 and a one year high of $410.95.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.34 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 16.75% and a negative return on equity of 19.64%. Wingstop’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Wingstop will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wingstop news, SVP Albert G. Mcgrath sold 4,230 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.40, for a total value of $1,676,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,238,588. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Wingstop news, SVP Albert G. Mcgrath sold 4,230 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.40, for a total value of $1,676,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,238,588. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 645 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.74, for a total transaction of $255,252.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,873.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,191 shares of company stock worth $2,443,547 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WING. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 10.5% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 4.0% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 0.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,851,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 7.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 276,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,670,000 after purchasing an additional 19,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 21.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

