TD Cowen Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS)

TD Cowen restated their buy rating on shares of Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a $46.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wedbush raised their target price on Dutch Bros from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $37.78.

BROS opened at $37.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 210.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 2.50. Dutch Bros has a one year low of $22.67 and a one year high of $39.30.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $275.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.71 million. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 1.21%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dutch Bros will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 264,798 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total value of $9,585,687.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 634,543 shares in the company, valued at $22,970,456.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 8,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $271,040,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 264,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total value of $9,585,687.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 634,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,970,456.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,897,907 shares of company stock worth $338,873,481. Company insiders own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BROS. FMR LLC lifted its position in Dutch Bros by 42.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,581,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578,145 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,412,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,778 shares during the last quarter. Joho Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 428.9% in the 1st quarter. Joho Capital LLC now owns 1,364,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,511 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new position in Dutch Bros during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,988,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Dutch Bros by 191.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,177,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,369,000 after buying an additional 773,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

