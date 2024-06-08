Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX) Insider Sells $456,120.00 in Stock

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) insider Mva Investors, Llc sold 63,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total value of $456,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 420,524 shares in the company, valued at $3,044,593.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

On Friday, May 3rd, Mva Investors, Llc sold 60,000 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total value of $456,600.00.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Mva Investors, Llc sold 75,000 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $557,250.00.

Tango Therapeutics stock opened at $6.90 on Friday. Tango Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.88 and a 52 week high of $13.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.21.

Tango Therapeutics last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). Tango Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.35% and a negative net margin of 299.88%. The business had revenue of $6.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.13 million. Analysts forecast that Tango Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 421.1% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 9,530 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TNGX. Barclays lowered their target price on Tango Therapeutics from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Tango Therapeutics from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Tango Therapeutics from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Tango Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.17.

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

