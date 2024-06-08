Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Bought by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned about 0.06% of Super Micro Computer worth $9,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SMCI. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,350.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities increased their target price on Super Micro Computer from $925.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $530.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $954.38.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SMCI traded down $8.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $769.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,438,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,759,227. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $856.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $682.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.23. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $213.08 and a 52 week high of $1,229.00.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 8.88%. On average, research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 21.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total value of $456,550.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,015.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,887 shares in the company, valued at $15,147,374. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total value of $456,550.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,015.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,325 shares of company stock worth $1,116,736. 17.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Super Micro Computer Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

