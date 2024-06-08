Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 191,338 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 21,192 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Summit Materials worth $7,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 110.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 113.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 13,131 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter.

Summit Materials Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of SUM traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.72. The stock had a trading volume of 627,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.16. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.98 and a 12-month high of $44.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $773.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.98 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 89.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on SUM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Summit Materials in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Summit Materials from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Summit Materials from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Summit Materials from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Summit Materials from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Summit Materials

In other Summit Materials news, insider Jason Kilgore sold 50,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $2,034,183.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,437,932.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

