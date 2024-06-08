Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Position Lifted by Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 60.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 192,104 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 72,586 shares during the period. Stryker makes up about 4.0% of Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Stryker were worth $57,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in Stryker by 203.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 91 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Rogco LP purchased a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $367.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $366.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $348.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $372.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.58.

Stryker stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $349.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 847,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,109. The firm has a market cap of $133.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.88, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $337.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $328.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $249.98 and a twelve month high of $361.41.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.53%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

