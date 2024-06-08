Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) is Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,673 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for about 1.2% of Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $27,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in Stryker by 203.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 91 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Rogco LP acquired a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $364.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Stryker from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Stryker from $362.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Stryker from $372.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.58.

Shares of Stryker stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $349.33. 847,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,371,109. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.08 billion, a PE ratio of 39.88, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $337.38 and a 200 day moving average of $328.08. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $249.98 and a fifty-two week high of $361.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. Stryker’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.53%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

