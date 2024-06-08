Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Trims Stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd reduced its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BFAM. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.7% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,820,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,782,000 after acquiring an additional 101,955 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 11.1% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,913,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,849,000 after acquiring an additional 191,545 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,348,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,076,000 after acquiring an additional 128,632 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 708,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,775,000 after acquiring an additional 109,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 657,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,980,000 after acquiring an additional 11,477 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.43.

Shares of BFAM traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.97. The stock had a trading volume of 176,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,702. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.65 and a 1 year high of $119.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 75.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.90 and its 200 day moving average is $103.77.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $622.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.60 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 12.00%. As a group, analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.95, for a total transaction of $435,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,602.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Jason Janoff sold 6,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total value of $682,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,989.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 4,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.95, for a total transaction of $435,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,400,478 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

