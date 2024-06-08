Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Sells 80 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lowered its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in CME Group were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential PLC raised its stake in CME Group by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 16,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in CME Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 95,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,111,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its position in CME Group by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 12,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,624,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in CME Group by 123.7% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 6,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in CME Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,779,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $795,914,000 after buying an additional 111,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other CME Group news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 1,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.52, for a total value of $211,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,241 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,336.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 650 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.44, for a total transaction of $130,936.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,771.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 1,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.52, for a total value of $211,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,241 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,336.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,290 shares of company stock worth $10,807,380 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CME has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on CME Group from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective (down previously from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on CME Group from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CME Group from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.80.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $199.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,886,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,795,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $177.04 and a one year high of $223.80. The firm has a market cap of $71.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.71.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.06. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 56.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.33%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

