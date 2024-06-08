Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Sells 128 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd trimmed its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,777 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,338,139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $836,377,000 after acquiring an additional 727,185 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in Intuit by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,268 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,293,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 12.7% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 18,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,400,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Finally, Hixon Zuercher LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total transaction of $855,480.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,880.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total transaction of $44,838,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,791,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,060,279,741.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total value of $855,480.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,880.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,908 shares of company stock worth $54,521,562 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Intuit from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $679.41.

View Our Latest Research Report on Intuit

Intuit Stock Up 0.2 %

INTU traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $573.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,048,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,047. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $622.14 and its 200-day moving average is $623.46. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $419.30 and a 1 year high of $676.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.94, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by $1.76. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 19.43%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.21%.

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.