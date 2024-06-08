Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Makes New Investment in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,635,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,243,000 after acquiring an additional 376,478 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 32,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 9,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 707,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,614,000 after acquiring an additional 55,889 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnbrook Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $5,928,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.15, for a total value of $5,383,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,122.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total transaction of $70,543.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,427.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.15, for a total value of $5,383,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,122.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 407,368 shares of company stock worth $119,728,043 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANET stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $296.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,457,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,505,773. The firm has a market cap of $93.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $288.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.21. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.32 and a twelve month high of $329.04.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 37.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

ANET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $268.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $313.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.22.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

