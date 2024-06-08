Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Invests $511,000 in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,558,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,243,832,000 after purchasing an additional 236,744 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,162,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,964,000 after purchasing an additional 497,535 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,037,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 750,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,787,000 after buying an additional 88,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.1% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 411,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,492,000 after buying an additional 23,699 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MELI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $1,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,940.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,881.92.

Shares of MELI traded down $20.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,600.16. 292,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,208. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,063.02 and a 12 month high of $1,825.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,573.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,604.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.27.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.81 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

