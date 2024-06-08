Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Increases Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3,731.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,065 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Walmart were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $1.27 on Friday, hitting $65.88. 20,207,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,442,785. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.85 and a 1 year high of $67.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $62.00 to $63.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.32.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,250,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $82,637,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 640,532,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,345,610,913.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,250,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $82,637,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 640,532,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,345,610,913.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 3,540,250 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $228,523,137.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 648,504,011 shares in the company, valued at $41,860,933,910.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,906,725 shares of company stock worth $642,307,702. 45.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

