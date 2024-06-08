Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Has $32.61 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lessened its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,990 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 15,379 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for about 2.3% of Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $32,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its position in McDonald’s by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 155,740 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $46,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,286,000. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 11,025 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $337.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $312.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.15.

McDonald’s Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE MCD traded down $4.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $256.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,290,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,509,454. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $267.91 and a 200 day moving average of $282.29. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $245.73 and a twelve month high of $302.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 56.71%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,225.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,678 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

