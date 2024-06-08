Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 55.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 21,190 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 226.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,060,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $236,531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200,989 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 58.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,294,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815,686 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 585.5% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,107,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,760,000 after acquiring an additional 946,138 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 1,695,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,189,000 after acquiring an additional 621,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter worth $20,698,000. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:IAU traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.24. The company had a trading volume of 8,422,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,190,969. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $46.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.81.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

