Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Decreases Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,458 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 434,789 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $136,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,230 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 96,880 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,332,000 after acquiring an additional 15,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 414.2% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 47,402 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,841,000 after acquiring an additional 38,184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSI traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $371.06. 400,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,342. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $269.64 and a fifty-two week high of $373.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The firm has a market cap of $61.89 billion, a PE ratio of 45.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $354.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $335.79.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.29. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 398.16% and a net margin of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 48.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total value of $927,488.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,625.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total value of $290,052.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,986 shares in the company, valued at $4,650,156.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total value of $927,488.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,625.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

