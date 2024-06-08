Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Buys 92,157 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 342.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 119,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,157 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up 0.5% of Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $6,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEU. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 480.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.48. 1,632,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,408,127. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.92. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $49.47 and a twelve month high of $60.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

