Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Buys 745 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 46.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,352 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Align Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Align Technology by 379.5% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 211 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Align Technology by 29.7% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on ALGN. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Align Technology in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. OTR Global reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $333.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.00.

Align Technology Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of ALGN stock traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $255.54. 785,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,199. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $176.34 and a 12-month high of $413.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $286.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.06.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $997.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

