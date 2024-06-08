Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Boosts Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 136.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,857 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,377 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.6% during the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,599 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.3% during the third quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 16,881 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,554 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 4,601 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total transaction of $16,439,605.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,631,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,560 shares of company stock worth $35,725,248 over the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on TSLA. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $176.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Tesla from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.90.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $177.48. 56,244,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,096,336. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $299.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.76. The company has a market cap of $566.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.28, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 2.32.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

