StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 51.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on STNE. Barclays decreased their price objective on StoneCo from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on StoneCo from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on StoneCo from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, StoneCo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

StoneCo Stock Performance

Shares of StoneCo stock opened at $13.24 on Thursday. StoneCo has a one year low of $9.34 and a one year high of $19.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $623.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.35 million. StoneCo had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 14.08%. On average, research analysts anticipate that StoneCo will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On StoneCo

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneCo in the first quarter worth $41,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneCo in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 152.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

Featured Stories

