StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
TherapeuticsMD Price Performance
TherapeuticsMD stock opened at $2.10 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.26. TherapeuticsMD has a 52-week low of $1.84 and a 52-week high of $4.35.
TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of TherapeuticsMD
About TherapeuticsMD
TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical royalty company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY, BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brand names. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products through wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than TherapeuticsMD
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- AMC Stock’s Rally: The Hidden Truth and Why It’s Temporary
Receive News & Ratings for TherapeuticsMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TherapeuticsMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.