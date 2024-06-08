StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

TherapeuticsMD Price Performance

TherapeuticsMD stock opened at $2.10 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.26. TherapeuticsMD has a 52-week low of $1.84 and a 52-week high of $4.35.

Get TherapeuticsMD alerts:

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of TherapeuticsMD

About TherapeuticsMD

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TherapeuticsMD stock. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TXMD Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 272,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC owned about 2.57% of TherapeuticsMD at the end of the most recent quarter. 30.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical royalty company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY, BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brand names. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products through wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TherapeuticsMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TherapeuticsMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.