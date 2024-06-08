StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

American Realty Investors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARL opened at $13.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 33.02 and a current ratio of 33.02. American Realty Investors has a 52-week low of $11.69 and a 52-week high of $25.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.51.

Get American Realty Investors alerts:

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.90 million during the quarter. American Realty Investors had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 0.34%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Realty Investors

American Realty Investors Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Realty Investors stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of American Realty Investors, Inc. ( NYSE:ARL Free Report ) by 425.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in American Realty Investors were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

(Get Free Report)

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, owns, and manages multifamily and commercial real estate properties in the Southern United States. It operates through two segments, Residential and Commercial. The company leases apartment units to residents; and office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.