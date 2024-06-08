StockNews.com Begins Coverage on VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of VolitionRx in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Get VolitionRx alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VolitionRx

VolitionRx Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of VNRX opened at $0.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.84. VolitionRx has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $1.79. The stock has a market cap of $56.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.16.

VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.27 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that VolitionRx will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VolitionRx

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VolitionRx stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VolitionRx Limited (NYSE:VNRX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 147,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of VolitionRx at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

About VolitionRx

(Get Free Report)

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 in the United States and internationally. The company offers Nu.Q Vet, a cancer screening test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer for monitoring disease progression, response to treatment and minimal residual disease; Capture-PCR, an isolating and capturing circulating tumor derived DNA from plasma samples for early cancer detection; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VolitionRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VolitionRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.