StockNews.com Begins Coverage on MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on MiX Telematics from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

MiX Telematics stock opened at $14.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $353.75 million, a PE ratio of 58.20 and a beta of 1.15. MiX Telematics has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $14.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.86.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of MiX Telematics during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of MiX Telematics during the fourth quarter worth about $369,000. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV bought a new position in shares of MiX Telematics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,753,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of MiX Telematics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,757,000. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 9.2% during the third quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 535,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. 45.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MiX Telematics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) delivery model. It offers MiX Fleet Manager, a commercial fleet management solution comprising MyMiX, an innovative driver engagement platform; MiX Vision, an on-road and in-vehicle video recording solution; MiX Rovi, an in-vehicle display and communications system; MiX RIBAS and DriveMate, an in-cab driving aid solution; MiX Hours of Service, which allows real-time monitoring and compliance; MiX Journey Management, an easy-to-use electronic alternative to paper-based systems; and MiX OEM Connect allows customer instant, direct integration to relevant, and powerful telematics data.

