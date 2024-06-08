Stifel Nicolaus Raises Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Price Target to $22.00

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.69.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 2.2 %

HPE stock opened at $20.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $14.47 and a 12 month high of $20.43.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $310,758.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,575.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HPE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,853,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,869,655,000 after purchasing an additional 5,777,901 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,384,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth about $51,938,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth about $48,291,000. Finally, Natixis grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10,345.0% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 1,789,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,828 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

