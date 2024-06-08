Stifel Nicolaus Raises Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Price Target to $130.00

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on GKOS. StockNews.com cut shares of Glaukos from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Glaukos from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Glaukos from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Glaukos from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Glaukos from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $112.27.

Shares of NYSE:GKOS opened at $113.90 on Wednesday. Glaukos has a 52 week low of $59.22 and a 52 week high of $115.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.55 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.12). Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 24.69% and a negative net margin of 43.15%. The business had revenue of $85.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Glaukos will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $39,010.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,707,509.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Marc Stapley sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.80, for a total value of $705,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,208. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $39,010.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,707,509.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,475 shares of company stock worth $8,387,713 in the last 90 days. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Glaukos by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Glaukos by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,932 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Glaukos by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,775 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Glaukos by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Glaukos by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 6,218 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

