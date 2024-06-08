Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Price Target Raised to $53.00

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by BTIG Research from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Williams Trading reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler started coverage on Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.38.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SHOO

Steven Madden Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Steven Madden stock opened at $44.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.12. Steven Madden has a 12 month low of $30.35 and a 12 month high of $45.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.47.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The textile maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $552.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.04 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Steven Madden will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Steven Madden news, Director Rose Peabody Lynch sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $71,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,066.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Steven Madden news, insider Karla Frieders sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $449,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,891,810.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rose Peabody Lynch sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $71,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,066.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,934,441 over the last quarter. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steven Madden

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,544 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Steven Madden by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 35,824 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Steven Madden by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,185 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Steven Madden in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in Steven Madden by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 61,378 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Steven Madden

(Get Free Report)

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.