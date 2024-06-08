Stephens Inc. AR Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,341 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $3,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 134.2% in the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.
Shares of BND opened at $71.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.14. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $67.99 and a 1-year high of $73.92.
The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
