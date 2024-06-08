Stephens Inc. AR Sells 9,690 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 437,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,690 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned about 0.23% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $9,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 172,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,110.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 4,498 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $21.16 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $21.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.10.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

