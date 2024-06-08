Stephens Inc. AR Sells 9,432 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 43.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,292 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,432 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 432,810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,400,000 after purchasing an additional 9,421 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Quanta Services by 669,187.5% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 53,543 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,555,000 after purchasing an additional 53,535 shares in the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new position in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at $1,352,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 8,297.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 912,413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,205,000 after acquiring an additional 901,548 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Quanta Services

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,101 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.94, for a total value of $288,395.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,065 shares in the company, valued at $10,494,626.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $237.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective (up previously from $301.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $259.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.85.

Quanta Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $269.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.74 and a twelve month high of $286.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.43 billion, a PE ratio of 52.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $263.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.79.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.98%.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

