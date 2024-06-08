Stephens Inc. AR Increases Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,391 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $9,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $1,832,127,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 108.9% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,128,575 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $840,702,000 after buying an additional 2,151,893 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 62.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,496,708 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,119,295,000 after buying an additional 2,119,382 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,851,767 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,682,931,000 after buying an additional 1,285,144 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $293,162,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $227.97 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $194.60 and a 1 year high of $258.66. The company has a market cap of $139.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $237.04 and its 200 day moving average is $240.49.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on UNP. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Benchmark lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.70.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

