Stephens Inc. AR Has $4 Million Stock Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,963 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $4,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Hormel Foods by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 54,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Hormel Foods by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 38,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $419,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $1,288,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,583,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,963,000 after buying an additional 196,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HRL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hormel Foods

In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $349,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,844.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 15,400 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $539,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 68,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,381,015. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 10,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $349,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,844.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Price Performance

HRL opened at $30.64 on Friday. Hormel Foods Co. has a one year low of $28.51 and a one year high of $41.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.25.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is presently 80.71%.

Hormel Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

Featured Articles

