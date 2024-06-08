Stephens Inc. AR Has $4.20 Million Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,839 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,273,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $15,599,200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,883,515 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Oracle by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,718,180 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,982,630,000 after acquiring an additional 635,994 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Oracle by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,384,162 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,938,242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323,334 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 14,599,902 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,539,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,909,069 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,223,775,000 after buying an additional 204,546 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $2,320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $2,903,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,071,294.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $2,320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 880,000 shares of company stock valued at $110,488,150 over the last quarter. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $125.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $346.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.21 and its 200-day moving average is $115.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $99.26 and a 52 week high of $132.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

