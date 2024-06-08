Stephens Inc. AR Boosts Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,679 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,682 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $11,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TJX. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $107.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.07. The company has a market capitalization of $121.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.44 and a 1 year high of $108.58.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 64.26%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel and home fashions retailer to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 37.22%.

In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,033,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 110,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,089,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $2,043,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 571,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,354,191.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,033,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,089,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,003 shares of company stock valued at $7,040,541. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $113.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.37.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

