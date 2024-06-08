Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 3,462 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,186 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $9,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,120,119,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,693,331 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,842,192,000 after purchasing an additional 412,383 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,012,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,319,470,000 after purchasing an additional 338,181 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 231.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 427,640 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $164,964,000 after purchasing an additional 298,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,719,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $556,295,000 after acquiring an additional 255,690 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GS shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $410.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $479.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.57.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total value of $2,161,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 623,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,475,456.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $454.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $435.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $398.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.39. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $289.36 and a 1-year high of $471.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.54 by $3.04. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.94 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.79 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

