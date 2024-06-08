Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Shares Sold by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP reduced its position in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,371 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLA. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Stellantis during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Stellantis in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Stellantis in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Stellantis by 424.4% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Stellantis in the third quarter valued at about $88,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stellantis

In related news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis purchased 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.83 per share, for a total transaction of $3,864,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 36,251,720 shares in the company, valued at $175,095,807.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,350,000 shares of company stock worth $12,044,500 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stellantis Price Performance

Stellantis Announces Dividend

NYSE STLA traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.85. 3,978,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,453,705. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.01. Stellantis has a 1-year low of $16.18 and a 1-year high of $29.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a $1.147 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on STLA shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Stellantis from $26.00 to $30.40 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Nomura reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.28.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

